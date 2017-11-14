THIS WEEK IN 1992: Fratton fan’s Euro dream is grounded

Pompey fan Derek Russell’s fear of flying dashed his dreams of seeing the Blues play in Europe.

Derek who had been visiting Fratton Park since 1947, said he would not be able to fly to Italy to see Portsmouth’s maiden match on European turf.

Instead he offered to pay for a young fan to travel to Bari on the club’s plane, as long as he or she told Derek about the game afterwards.

He said: ‘The last time I went on a plane was in 1987 and as soon as it touched down I vowed I would never get on one again – I hate it.

‘The problem is I’ve been waiting since 1947 for Pompey to make it into Europe and now they have I cannot go.’

The game was Portsmouth’s second game in a four-match round of the Anglo-Italian Cup.