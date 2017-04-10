THIS WEEK IN 1992: Is this vehicle the future of transport?

A vehicle ‘set to revolutionise city driving’ and ease traffic-congested streets was pioneered in Emsworth.

The Ziggy – a bumble scooter – was the latest offering from award-winning inventor Gordon Sparshatt. He claimed his perspex-enclosed scooter combined the best of all forms of motoring – comfort, speed, safety, reliability, and economy.

Mr Sparshatt, pictured inside the Ziggy, said: ‘I came up with the idea after spending too many hours sitting in London traffic jams, looking at one car containing just one person.

‘The Ziggy can cut through all this, will probably half your journey time, and is easy and free to park.’

Mr Sparshatt’s creation would cost around £1,600, and could reach 30 miles per hour.