THIS WEEK IN 1992: Newsman Newbery does the double

Columnist Keith Newbery’s double-top in sports awards crowds a fortnight of success for The News.

The paper’s design, content, and campaigning voice all won recognition in some of the industry’s major competitions.

Newbery’s success in the Regional Press Awards came within a week of his accolade in the British Sports Journalism Awards.

He was presented with his latest honour at a ceremony in Birmingham by John Humphrys, pictured left, presenter of BBC Two’s Mastermind and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Newbery, aged 43 at the time, said: ‘I’m told that it’s probably a unique double and I’m naturally very proud.’

Editor of The News, Geoff Elliot, said: ‘Keith Newbery’s double makes him a star.’