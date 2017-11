Have your say

Two senior police officers were attacked by a gang of thugs as street violence flared after a huge fireworks show in Cosham.

Superintendent Bob Dawes and his deputy, Chief Inspector Martyn Powell, were kicked and punched by about 15 yobs who encircled them in Cosham High Street.

The gang was trying to free a youth who Supt Dawes had arrested for suspected shoplifting.

Both men escaped injury but their attackers fled when other officers went to their aid.