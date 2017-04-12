THIS WEEK IN 1992: Portsmouth naval base worker’s unique blood donation saves baby

Big-hearted John Doe has a good reason to be proud of himself – by donating four pints of his unique blood he helped protect the life of a newborn baby.

The Portsmouth naval base work, pictured, received a surprise call asking him to help boost supplies in time for the birth of a child with a special type of blood.

Mr Doe, aged 37, drove from his home in Compton Road, North End, to Southampton General Hospital where he donated platelets – cells which help blood to clot – from his own supply.

He was telephoned by doctors from the Wessex Blood Transfusion Service who thanked him for his vital help.

Transfusion workers pumped new blood into Mr Doe as they extracted the four pints – half his body’s capacity.

Although at the time he did not know the identity of the newborn baby or how much the platelet cells he donated helped the birth, Mr Doe said he was only too happy to help.

He said: ‘My blood is apparently quite common, but the platelet cells in it are supposedly different from those in other people.’

Director of the Wessex Blood Transfusion Service, Frank Boulton did not give the baby’s identity.