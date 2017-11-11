THIS WEEK IN 1992: Veteran recalls shooting down a Zeppelin

Have your say

A veteran from the First World War proudly took the salute at the Bishop’s Waltham Remembrance Day parade.

Wearing his polished medals, 93-year-old Frank West stood to watch dozens of marchers.

It was the first time Mr West had taken the salute.

The annual reminder of those who lost their lives rekindled his memories of 1917 when, as an 18-year-old, he served with the Worcester regiment defending Britain’s east coast.

‘From 1918-1919 I was with 39 Squadron of the Royal Flying Corps. The squadron was famous for bringing down the first Zeppelin,’ he said.

Mr West was asked to take the salute by the chairman of the village’s Royal British Legion branch, Keith Harris.