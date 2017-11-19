THIS WEEK IN 1993: Portsmouth teenager killed in knife fight

Have your say

A murder inquiry was under way at Fareham after a boy was fatally stabbed in a fight outside a shop.

Andrew Windebank, of Hillson Drive, was stabbed twice in the chest during the attack near the One Stop at Redlands Lane.

The 16-year-old was taken to Queen Alexandra hospital, Cosham, where he died an hour after the attack.

Two local 17-year-olds were questioned by detectives at Fareham.

Police said Andrew knew both of them.

Andrew was brought up by his grandmother Pam and uncle Paul.

His distraught uncle, a self-employed carpenter who lived in Pettycot Crescent, Bridgemary, said: ‘Andrew was more like a brother-come-son to me.

‘He grew up with me and was with me most of the time.

‘He used to come to work with me and down the gym.’

Paul last spoke to Andrew on the telephone just five hours before his death.

Detective Inspector Gordon Bye, heading the investigation, said: ‘There was a sort of fight – I would describe it as a skirmish but we are not too sure exactly what happened.’