THIS WEEK IN 1993: Royal Navy brings in drugs booty

A drug-busting warship arrived in Portsmouth with a £7m cargo of seized cannabis on board and a seized ship under escort.

HMS Avenger was involved in the boarding of the 1,000-ton Poseidon in the Atlantic.

Three tons of resin were recovered.

The ship followed Avenger into Portsmouth with a Royal Navy ‘prize crew’ at the helm.

With heads bowed and hands taped behind their backs, seven Poseidon crew members were brought ashore from Avenger.

The six men and one woman were each taken away in separate cars by waiting customs men.

The operation was part of a double drug-bust code-named Operation Dash.