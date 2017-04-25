THIS WEEK IN 1994: kingston jailhouse rockers record songs

It may not have been Elvis – but Kingston prison hoped its own brand of Jailhouse Rock would hit the right note.

Bands made up of inmates and staff were recording their entries for a nationwide prison music contest.

After failing to impress judges in 1993’s event they hoped the hours of practice and rehearsing would pay off.

Officers and inmates agreed that once on stage their normal roles were put to one side as the common love of music took over.

Officer Carl Lock said: ‘When we rehearse, the uniform and the status goes and we are just enjoying the music.’

Many of the inmates would spend hours strumming away in their cells, but the two bands would get together at least twice a week to rehearse.