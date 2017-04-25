THIS WEEK IN 1994: Video games blamed

Search

Hampshire teachers spoke of the way modern entertainment seemed to make children more lethargic and less attentive.

They were responding to a survey showing more than half of teachers believed youngsters were tired in class because of their addiction to video games.

The research for the Professional Association of Teachers also found violent and pornographic videos circulated in more than one in six secondary schools.

Sheila Langford, county secretary of the National Association of Headteachers, said: ‘Certainly children lack concentration these days.

‘I think it has something to do with the ability to flick from channel to channel.’

