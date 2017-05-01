THIS WEEK IN 1995: Cinema policy spoils 15th birthday plans

When Angela Horton settled down to a night at the cinema it seemed the perfect end to her niece’s 15th birthday.

She and her twin sister Rosemary watched 18-certificate Disclosure happy in the knowledge her two daughters, Katie, 15, and Sarah, 16, would be joining birthday girl Gemma Cole, 15, at a showing of The Shawshank Redemption.

As The Shawshank Redemption was a 15-certificate Mrs Horton did not believe there would be any problems. But nearly half an hour into her own film, an usher at the Port Solent UCI cinema came to her and asked for her car keys.

Mrs Horton was told the girls had been turned away at the box office because the cinema had a policy of not letting anyone under 18 watch films after midnight.

She was asked if the youngsters could wait in her car until her film had finished.

The 38-year-old mum said: ‘I couldn’t believe it.’