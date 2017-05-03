THIS WEEK IN 1995: Former Royal Marines reunited thanks to a column in The News

Two former Royal Marines caught up on 50 years of news after discovering they were practically neighbours.

Ken Armstrong and Vic Figgins were best friends while training with 429 King’s Squad at Eastney in 1945.

But the pair went their separate ways and soon lost touch.

When 67-year-old Ken, pictured right, moved from Kent to Waterlooville in 1994 he never dreamed that his old training pal lived less than 400 yards away.

And they may never have bumped into each other if it wasn’t for The News Where Are They Now? column.

Ken, of Stakes Hill Road, said: ‘I saw a picture of the squadron in the Royal Marines’ newspaper The Globe and Laurel asking for us all to get in touch.

I contacted some of the others and advised the coordinator Derek Burnham to put a similar appeal in The News.’

Vic, 68, of Hulbert Road, pictured left, said: ‘My brother saw the picture and I rang to speak to Derek.

‘He said Ken was living in Stakes Hill Road and I couldn’t believe it.’

The best pals later met up one afternoon to catch up on 50 years of lost time.