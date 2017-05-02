THIS WEEK IN 1995: Incense set to bring people closer to God

Portsmouth Cathedral was set to swing the ‘smoking handbag’ every Sunday in a bid to help people get closer to their maker.

But church bosses said they would review their decision if the incense smoke bothered too many congregation members.

Until 1995 the cathedral only used the fragrance on special occasions such as Easter and Christmas.

But they decided to use incense – with exotic names like basilica and rosa mystica – in their 200-strong 11am communion service each Sunday in a bid to help people get on the ‘God wavelength’.