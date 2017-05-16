THIS WEEK IN 1997: Help the homeless plan is money-saver

Cheap mortgages were to be made in Portsmouth for people to buy empty properties to lease to the homeless.

The own-to-lease scheme was part of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Property Forum’s strategy to bring some 17,000 empty homes in the area back to use.

In return for low-interest rate mortgages, landlords would have to lease the property to a housing association for at least five years.

Mandy Scott, Portsmouth City Council’s empty property officer, said this not only guaranteed landlords an income but provided a manager as well.

Jeremy Wood, head of housing and busines finance at Nationwide, said: ‘This will help regenerate the city centre.’

A total of 580 run-down properties had been brought back into use since the campaign was started in 1994.