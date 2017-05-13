THIS WEEK IN 1997: Pompey fans: We don’t want to share a ground

Pompey fans sent a resounding message to chairman Terry Venables: We don’t want to groundshare.

And they were against sharing a ground in general – especially one with bitter rivals Southampton.

The Blast Off! hotline was red-hot with calls after Venables revealed that sharing a ground could be a future possibility if Pompey failed to revamp Fratton Park.

Venables did not mention Saints in particular when he said he would contemplate groundsharing, but with the rivals down the M27 about to reveal plans for a plush new stadium at Stoneham, where else could he have meant?

At the time, Brighton had no ground of their own and other clubs’ facilities were too far away to be considered – that left Saints.

Timothy Cheetle of Portsmouth was the first on the phone line – and his message was mirrored by many.

‘I have been watching Pompey for more than 40 years but if they groundshare with Saints I will stop supporting them.’

Another Pompey fan, Phil Haydon, said: ‘I’d rather have my teeth pulled without anaesthetic than watch Pompey at Stoneham.’