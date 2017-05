A young sailor was taped to a table, half-stripped and assaulted with a vaccuum cleaner, a court martial in Portsmouth was told.

It was part of a campaign of bullying which began when Michael Whitesman joined his first ship, the frigate HMS London, at the age of 19 and continued for nearly a year, he told the hearing at HMS Nelson.

Reports alleged he was also routinely slapped around the head, had cans of beer thrown at him and was racially abused.