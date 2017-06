When Ben Vallis lost his pet snake Jasper in his van he came up with what he thought was the perfect solution – to hunt it down with the help of the fire brigade’s thermal-imaging camera.

But he had forgotten one vital thing about snakes – they are cold-blooded.

Instead the 17-year-old marine engineer from Hayling Island, with the help of Havant fire station’s sub-officer Paul Moss, found the 3ft reptile after a painstaking fingertip search.