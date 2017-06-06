THIS WEEK IN 2000: School runs Pokémon club to stop fights

Pokémon-mad kids faced going through the school day without indulging in their favourite craze after teachers banned the game to stop arguments.

Pupils at Stamshaw Junior School could only play with Pokémon cards once a week in a new club they helped create.

Teachers banned them from playing the game after arguments and fights broke out – often on the way to and from school.

But pupils on the school council agreed to set up a club with draconian rules, which meant anyone stepping out of line would be banned from playing Pokémon at school completely.

About 125 children – 25 each day – met at lunchtimes to play.

Pictured: Danielle Nolan, centre, keeps an eye on card trading between Raine Thompson, left, and Bruce McAdam