THIS WEEK IN 2000: Sir Bob rocks crowds at Southsea seafront

Portsmouth played its part in a nationwide festival of music – and joined an attempt to secure a world record.

Even though conditions underfoot threatened to turn the arena into another Glastonbury, music lovers young and old flocked to Southsea Bandstand throughout the day.

There they enjoyed a series of performances on the final day of the BBC’s Music Live extravaganza.

It took a frantic draining of water around the bandstand before artists could strike up and much of the arena became muddy as the day passed.

The event culminated in a concert by Sir Bob Geldof, who entertained a large if cold crowd.

Its highlight came when Geldof and the crowd joined a nationwide network of stars and members of the public singing Lou Reed’s famous song Perfect Day.

It was shown live on BBC1, marking the end of five days of Music Live, which was later turned into a single that would raise cash for Children In Need.

Earlier in the day, the Band of the Royal Marines worked crowds with a lunchtime drum-in – Beat This.