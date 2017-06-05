THIS WEEK IN 2000: University technician devastated by blaze

A university technician saw his life’s work go up in flames when an arsonist destroyed his laboratory.

Andrew Farrar spent 10 years in charge of all the equipment in the electronics facility at the site at Burnaby Road.

But all his dedication was destroyed in two hours when the building was razed by fire in the early hours.

All that was left of the lab and the thousands of pounds of equipment destroyed in the blaze were charred foundations and burnt wood.

Mr Farrar’s friend and fellow senior lab technician Gary George said his colleague was devastated by the fire.

He said: ‘For 10 years, Andrew has been responsible for making sure the equipment is up-to-date

‘There is absolutely nothing left of the building and his work.

‘Andrew cannot even bear to come and see the ruins.’