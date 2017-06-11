Tickled pink by ostrich feathers

I’m sure many of you remember when high street shopping was a delight. Not necessarily buying something, but for a forgotten pastime called window shopping.

I used to go for a stroll and could take an hour mooching along looking in shops to see what was going on.

Reading menus outside restaurants was delightful, even though I had no intention of eating.

Unfortunately, most of these shopping streets in Portsmouth have become coffee or charity shops and fast food restaurants.

Imagine window shopping along Lake Road between Commercial Road and Fratton Road in years past.

There was Tamsett, cheese and butter factors; Hart’s, a cork manufacturer; Taylor’s, pork butchers; Mills & Rayner, hosier and glovers; Smith’s, piano tuners; Miss Frankard, ostrich feather importers; Blackman, boot and shoemaker; Cullis, bicycle manufacturer.

Did anyone work in these trades which are no longer with us?