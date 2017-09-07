Visitors to see a 16th century gun in action

Have your say

ONE of the larger guns from the Royal Armouries’ national collection is to be showcased this weekend.

On September 10, visitors of all ages are being invited to witness and experience the power of the 16-pounder gun which was used in the First Boer war.

Detachments from the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers, dressed in Victorian uniforms, will fire the historic gun in a parade of the 19th century fort,

The gun will be fired at 11:30am, 2pm and 3pm.

The Royal Armouries Museum at Fort Nelson will be hosting this day-long event, which is free for the whole family.

Located on Portsdown Hill in Fareham, the Victorian fort is home to one of the largest collections of artillery in the UK.

Visitor services officer Jared Thornton said:

‘Fort Nelson is one of the few places you can experience live black powder firings of historic pieces whilst exploring a Victorian fort.

The explosive power of the mighty 16-pounder should not be missed’