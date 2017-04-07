Wanted: members of the Harold Road Gang during and after the war

Yet more memories have come in about the old Eastney Essoldo cinema.

This time they’re from Robert James, of Milton, who says: ‘As a boy in the fifties I lived nearby and visited this cinema regularly.

‘We were spoilt for choice of local cinemas as we had The Odeon on the corner of Festing Road, The Gaiety opposite in Highland Road and The Essoldo in Albert Road.’

Robert adds: ‘We made regular visits to the cinema as we did not have a television and it was our way of getting entertainment and a way of catching up on world news as Pathé News was shown at each performance alongside the main film and a supporting film of a second rate cowboy or comedy film. Good value for money.’

•Nick Chappelle is hoping to organise a reunion of members of what was called The Harold Road Gang .

Nick grew up with them during and after the war in Harold Road, Trevor Road, Norman Road and Lawrence Road, Southsea.

So if Gordon Spencer, Brian Hill Bobby Stevens, David Carol, Billy Wallace and Peter Williams see this, please get in touch with me and I’ll pass on the relevant details.