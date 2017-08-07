Wanted: old pictures of Leigh Park and Bedhampton for book

My colleague Bob Hind has a new book being published in October called Portsmouth in Transition which many of you might want to purchase as Christmas presents.

As ever, on the Portsmouth ‘then and now’ theme, Bob always includes as much information about each pair of photographs, not just a caption.

Belmont Tavern, Bedhampton: how many of you had a pint in this pub at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road (right) and Bedhampton Hill (left)? It eventually closed for road-widening purposes.

For his next subject he would very much like to retake photographs of Leigh Park and Bedhampton.

The only trouble is, finding original photographs of the young Leigh Park housing estate. And this is where you come in.

If you have any photographs whatsoever of Leigh Park from the estate’s earliest days, Bob would love to see them.

Roads, pubs, schools or fields before they were built on.

Shopping centres like Park Parade, Botley Drive and Barncroft Way would be ideal as well.

If there are people in a photograph and it has a good background that would not be a problem.

Should you have anything suitable, please contact Bob on bobhind2014@icloud.com.