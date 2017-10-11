WATCH: 35th anniversary of raising of the Mary Rose

Thirty five years ago today, the Mary Rose was lifted from the Solent seabed.
On the cold misty morning of October 11, 1982, the Tudor warship re-emerged above the waves 437 years after she sank.
Thousands gathered at Southsea to see the moment of history and millions more watched live footage on TV.
The £4m operation using complicated salvaging apparatus and floating cradle brought the ship to the surface and she was towed to a dry dock at the dockyard for experts to begin the long process of restoring her.
A video produced by Portsmouth Historic Dockyard tells the story of the ship, her recovery and restoration and the building a the museum that houses her as a major tourist attraction.