These nostalgic images provide a trip down memory lane - charting the history of Britain's most famous coach company.

National Express turns 45 this year, and to celebrate the company has raided the archives and dug out a string of old photographs and marketing material.

A picture from the National Express archive

The images give a fascinating insight into the origin of the much-loved brand.

Since the company launched, National Express coaches have clocked up a staggering 3.5 BILLION miles.