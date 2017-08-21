Search

WATCH: Portsmouth's memorial to the migrants who helped build America

As debate continues to flare over President Trump's statements on migration to the USA, here's our look at the memorial in Portsmouth to some of those who set sail for America.

The Pioneer Statue is at Sallyport in Old Portsmouth.

The Pioneer Statue in Old Portsmouth

