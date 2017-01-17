When the force was with us – our very own Portsmouth force

This year marks 50 years since the demise of the Portsmouth City Police, which amalgamated with the Hampshire and Southampton forces to form the present Hampshire Constabulary.

Every year since then former employees of Portsmouth City Police have held a reunion of some kind on the anniversary of the amalgamation, March 31.

HELPING HAND Pictured crossing Commercial Road, Portsmouth, with three children is PC Bill Kempster

This year, on Friday, March 31, to mark the anniversary, a reunion lunch will be held at the Marriott Hotel, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

Tickets are priced at £20 and can be obtained from the group’s treasurer, David Burgess.

And to mark the special occasion a commemorative medallion will be struck and presented to everyone attending the lunch.

Tony Thompson, of Titchfield Common, said: ‘Portsmouth City Police was a proud and well-regarded force.

CALLING THE OFFICE A Portsmouth police officer using a street telephone, circa 1958

‘Of all the amalgamated police forces in the UK, Portsmouth is one of the very few that has consistently held annual reunions.’

The organising committee can be contacted via e-mail at pcpreunion2017@gmail.com.

FOND FAREWELL Portsmouth Police watch as children climb on to a bus in George Street, 1939, to be evacuated