Remembrance Day parade taking place

A PARADE will kick off a Remembrance Day service in Gosport.

A guard from HMS Sultan will form up opposite Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Bury Road, marching alongside representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans groups and uniformed organisations.

The ceremony – conducted by the mayor’s chaplain Reverend Karen Mitchell, will begin at 10.58am on November 11.

The Mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.

After the ceremony a march will take place past the hospital, where the salute will be taken.