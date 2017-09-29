Appeal for crib league

Have your say

CRIBBAGE players are looking for new talent to join a town-wide card game league.

The Gosport Crib League began earlier this week, with teams from groups such as Iona Club, Thorngate and the Royal Naval Association.

Currently there are 11 teams in the league, but organiser Roger Wiseman is hoping to see that number increase.

He said: ‘It is 30 per cent skill and 70 per cent luck, so is accessible to almost anyone.’

If you would like to get involved call 01329 282079.