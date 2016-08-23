Chipper: A day of tea tasting in a beautiful temple

Greetings Chipsters everywhere.

It’s no secret that I love food – I’ve told you about my love for cakes on many occasions.

But you might be surprised to learn that as of late, I also really, really love tea.

Now dogs don’t usually drink tea, but in my somewhat human way of life I’ve taken to the beverage quite nicely after trying it for the first time.

I was quick to discover that not only can you get what they call ‘builder’s tea’ – you know – tea bag, boiling water, and a dash of milk, but that there are ALL different kinds of tea flavours and infusions.

Clearly I’m late to the tea party, so I apologise if you already know this.

My curiosity got the better of me and so I set up a tea tasting day for myself and my good friend Winnie the Pooh.

On the day our taste buds were to be tantalised, we walked into a temple in the forest. It was a beautiful, calm and serene place, perfect for relaxing and drinking tea.

There laid out for us were all different kinds of tea: green tea, black tea, fruit infusions, herbal infusions, you name it, it was there.

I really enjoyed the experience, there’s something so satisfying about drinking a hot cup of tea and taking in the aromas. My favourite was Lapsang Souchong, a smokey, golden tea that evoked forests of pine trees and ice-capped mountains with every sip.

What’s your favourite tea? Please do write to me and let me know. Chip chip for now. Chipper.

Competition winners: This week, a whopping nine of you have won the latest prize in my brilliant competition.

The winners are: Akaisha White (2006), Maddie Gordon (1741), Madison Greenleaf (5124), Freya Elliot (5166)​, Isabella Higgs (375), Abbie Ellis-Henry (5201), Joshua Loveridge (5100), Toby Shrimpton (5198) and Alfie Essery (5156).

Congratulations. You have each won a Ready Steady Mo! book. If you didn’t win this time, do enter the competition on my page in The News.

If you want to join my club, please click here.