CHIPPER: A magical visit from Father Chip-mas

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! I’m hoping you enjoyed Christmas – or Chip-mas, in my case – this year, and got everything you wanted from Father Chip-mas.

I woke up bright and early on Christmas morning and rushed out of my basket to see if any presents had been delivered. When I dashed into the living room, I could not believe my eyes.

The milk that we had left by the fireplace for Father Chip-mas was still there, and so were the snacks for his reindeer. I thought I had not been well-behaved enough to get any presents, but that was until I saw him, standing by the tree in his red suit with a big sackful of toys... it was Father Chip-mas!

I let out a high-pitched ‘arf!’ in shock, and so did Father Chip-mas when he spun round to find me in the doorway. He chuckled, and said to me: ‘Well, aren’t you an eager beaver this Christmas? It’s not even seven o’clock yet!’

I said: ‘I’m not a beaver, Father Chip-mas, my name’s Chipper and I’m a dog.’

‘Of course you are’, laughed Father Chip-mas. ‘Your name is on my nice list. You’ve been a good boy this year, and all the good Chipsters get lots of presents.’

Father Chip-mas put a warm Christmas jumper in my stocking, along with a brand new squeaky ball and lots of tasty treats. He drank his milk and gave the snacks to his reindeer, before flying home to the North Pole. I’ll never forget my magical visit from Father Chip-mas, or the tasty turkey kibbles that were dished up for my dinner. I even got my own seat at the humans’ table because I didn’t try to eat any of the baubles on the Christmas tree this year.

Did you have a good Christmas? What presents did you get from Father Chip-mas? Do let me know.

Chip, chip for the last time in 2016, your old friend Chipper.