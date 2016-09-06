Chipper: A message for those returning to school

Greetings Chipsters everywhere.

I can’t believe it’s September already. Where does the time go?

Now I know this is a much more important month for most of you than it is for me, because lots of you are starting back at school or, perhaps, going for the first time.

I absolutely loved school and I hope you do too. I know it can be hard at times and there’s lots to learn, but it’s really important to knuckle down and try your best.

Because I miss learning so much I’ve signed up for an evening class. I’m going to be doing French classes two nights a week until next summer.

It’s not often that you come across a dog who can speak English, so for me to be able to speak English AND French – my goodness – I don’t know what they’ll do with me. Maybe in a few weeks’ time I’ll be able to greet you in French.

But back to school: the message I want to get across to you is that it’s important to be kind and helpful wherever and whenever you can.

School can be tough for some people and not everybody has tons of friends, so if you see anyone struggling or upset it would be woof-tastic of you to offer them a helping hand. I’d certainly be proud of you if you did.

You know I love to hear from you so you can write to me and let me know how your first week back at school went. My address is just over to the right.

Chip chip for now. Chipper.

Competition winners: This week three of you lucky Chipsters have won the latest prize in my fabulous competition.

Congratulations to Faith Thorpe (440), Keira Richardson (4071) and Emily Slight (1191). You have each won yourselves a Disney book.

If you didn’t win this time, it doesn’t matter. As always, there’s another competition for you to enter on my page in The News.

