CHIPPER CLUB: A chip-tacular of magic and mischief

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! I am really excited right now because I am going to a magic show on Saturday at Ferneham Hall in Fareham.

Mum is taking me and my best feline friend Brindley Milligan to see the fantastic magician Jamie Raven.

Jamie was on a talent show a few years ago, but Brindley and I have been playing catch-up by watching some of his videos online. In the videos he performs card tricks and now I have decided I want to become a magician like Jamie. My stage name will be Chipper the Amazing Magic Dog!

Mum bought me a pack of cards and I have been rehearsing all my tricks on Paul the pug and Steve the squirrel – they were both blown away. It is quite hard to hold a whole pack of cards, especially when you have big paws like mine, but mum says with lots of practice I will be able to do all sorts of tricks and magic.

Maybe I can ask Rayna the Robin to be my assistant as she is very helpful. My favourite trick is to make all the doggie biscuits disappear... into my tummy!

Can you do any magic tricks? If you can, let me know.

Remember that you have until tomorrow to enter our competition to become the Kings Theatre’s junior reviewer for 2017. To enter, e-mail a 200-word review of your favourite film or book to marketing@kingsportsmouth.co.uk or drop it into the Kings Theatre box office, and address the envelope to Marketing and Junior Reviewer.

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.