CHIPPER CLUB: Losing my puppy fat with fun in the park

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! As you know, one of my new year resolutions was to lose some doggy pounds and now the days are lengthening a bit more, I can play outside again.

It is still chilly but if I run around and chase my tail then I am sure I will warm up quickly – unless it’s foggy, at which point I stick with running around the humans’ coffee table indoors, where the ground is a lot less slippery!

Mum says I can go to the park tomorrow if it’s not foggy and I am going to ask Paul the Pug and Joe the Jack Russell to come along as well. Playing in the park with my doggie friends is my favourite thing to do and it means I can get fit and have fun at the same time!

Exercise is important but you also need a balanced diet. Mum has hidden my dog-a-licious biscuits and now I am only allowed one as a treat at the weekend but she gave me some new doggie health snacks to try. Now I like carrots and broccoli which I can eat every day as they are super good for me and are also really yummy.

What are your favourite healthy snacks and which new ones would you like to try?

Don’t forget there is still time to enter our competition to become the Kings Theatre’s junior reviewer for 2017! You have until February 1 to e-mail a 200-word review of your favourite film or book to marketing@kingsportsmouth.co.uk or drop it into the Kings Theatre box office, and address the envelope to Marketing and Junior Reviewer.

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.