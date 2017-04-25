CHIPPER CLUB: My hunt in the Highlands for Nessie with my cousin McChip

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! I’ve been on a very long journey this Easter. All the way up to Aberdeen in Scotland!

After nearly nine hours in the car, mum, dad and I were very tired. But when we arrived at my cousin McChip’s house, I was so excited!

The next day we all went on a day trip to a place called Inverness which is in the Scottish Highlands. It was very chilly up there Chipsters – I was glad to have my furry coat to keep me warm!

Mum told us that we were going to Loch Ness, which is a legendary Scottish lake. McChip told me a secret when we were on our way there. He said that a big, scary monster lives in Loch Ness and that maybe we would see it!

We arrived at the loch and I couldn’t believe it – it was the biggest lake I’d ever seen! It was a lovely view Chipsters.

We all sat down on the grass and had a delicious picnic, taking in the fresh Scottish air. McChip and I had a fantastic time running around the Highlands and dipping our paws in the water.

McChip and I went exploring up and down the hills, over rocks and around the loch. We even saw a big castle overlooking the lake.

Suddenly, when my cousin and I were splashing around near the water, a big shadow moved through the lake.

‘It’s the Loch Ness Monster!’ shouted McChip. We both tried to paddle away as fast as we could. It was getting late and we needed to get back to our family.

I felt a shower of water over me and as I looked up there was a slimy sea creature peering down at me.

‘Ahhh!’ screamed the beast. McChip and I were terrified but the monster looked more scared than us! She ducked back under the water and swam off as fast as she could.

We never saw the monster again. We ran back to our family and told them all about our adventure. Mum said that the monster could be shy, and that you should never judge a book by its cover – not all monsters are trying to eat you...

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.