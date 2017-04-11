CHIPPER CLUB: Rocking out with Brindley Milligan and my favourite band

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! This week has been a blast – a tiring blast, but a blast nonetheless.

After last week I was planning on taking it easy at the weekend, especially seeing as we’re travelling to see family in Scotland this weekend

However, my best feline friend Brindley Milligan managed to get tickets to go and watch Paul Paw and the Rattlesnakes at the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea.

Brindley said that he’d give me a ticket for free which was an offer I couldn’t refuse being such a big fan of Paul Paw!

The show was on Saturday at 7.30pm, so it was definitely going to be a late one for me.

We managed to get to there an hour early so me and Brindley went shopping around Albert Road for a while.

I really like Albert Road, there are a lot of nice buildings to look at.

It is extremely busy, however, so sometimes it was hard to keep up with Brindley – he’s so quick!

After half an hour of shopping, I managed to get a new collar. It’s bright red and I love it.

We went to the venue early so we wouldn’t have to wait as long. It was the right decision because the line was huge!

We had ‘lying down’ tickets luckily – I think standing for a whole two hours would have been awful.

Paul Paw and the Rattlesnakes came out on to the stage and the sold-out crowd went absolutely crazy.

The barking was so loud my ears were ringing afterwards.

They played some of their best hits such as Who Let The Dogs Out and A New Leash On Life. After two short hours, the show was over. We even got to meet Paul Paw and get a photograph with him after the show.

Have you ever been to see your favourite band or singer live? If you have, let me know.

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.