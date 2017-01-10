CHIPPER CLUB: The tail of my new year’s resolutions

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! As you might know, January is the time of year when everyone makes new year’s resolutions. This is where you set yourself a goal to give up a bad habit or try something new in 2017.

This year I have decided that I should be nicer to my best friend, Brindley Milligan. Sometimes I can send Brindley barking mad with all my howling.

I have decided too that I will stop eating so many biscuits this year. The problem is that my biscuits are so dog-a-licious that I can’t help but eat lots of them. Mum has to stop me from chasing my tail around the shops to get a taste of them.

Perhaps I can ask my friend Rayna the Robin to have a race with me around the garden so I can lose some doggy pounds. Rayna always beats me, but only by a beak’s length!

I want to make sure that I keep my new year’s resolutions for the whole year. Paul the Pug and I used to like playing games like Bones and Ladders and Pin the Tail on the Doggy, so maybe this year I can spend more time with my canine friends, just as long as the playing doesn’t get too ‘ruff’ and we are all having a good time.

I really want to make this year the best yet and there are so many resolutions I can make. But I know that as long as I have such paw-some friends, 2017 will be very happy.

Have you made a new year’s resolution? How are you going to keep it this year? If you have made a resolution do let me know.

Chip, chip for now, your old friend Chipper.