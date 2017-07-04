CHIPPER CLUB: Trying to get my body in chip-top condition for Race For Life

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! It’s a very important week for us here in the Chipper household. This weekend, mum and I are taking part in the Race For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The Race For Life is a big running event where thousands of people go running to raise money for charity.

On Sunday, mum and I will be heading down to Southsea Common and we will have to run five whole kilometres – that’s a lot of running for someone like me, who only has stumpy legs!

We are very excited to be taking part, and I’ve even convinced Chad the Rad Rottweiler and Rayna the Robin to run with us too. Paul the Pug and my best friend Brindley Milligan have also agreed to come and cheer us on.

The Race For Life is something which is very close to mum’s heart at the moment, because her sister, my auntie Sally, has been poorly.

Mum told me that doing things like the Race For Life helps people like auntie Sally, because it means that she can get help from doctors which is very, very expensive, and scientists can find a way for less people to be poorly in the future.

I’m willing to support mum and get my body in chip-top condition for this Sunday. I’ve swapped my biscuits for runner beans – surely they’ve got to help if they’re called that – and every night, before dinner, I go with mum for a run on the seafront.

We’ve managed to run about four kilometres each time, but mum says that if we try extra hard we’ll be able to complete the race easily.

The best thing about the Race For Life is that it really isn’t about winning – taking part is the best thing you can do!

It’s also great if you can raise even the tiniest bit of money for Cancer Research UK, because every penny counts.

Are you doing the Race For Life with a grown-up? If so, let me know!

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.