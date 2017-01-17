CHIPPER CLUB: Your chance to be in the Kings’ spotlight

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! I hope you’ve all been keeping your new year’s resolutions. I’ve been trying hard too, but sometimes my biscuits are too doggy-licious to ignore!

One thing that I love about Chipper Club is that you’re all very creative. I love getting your pictures and letters in the post, and I want more people to know just how talented you all are.

That’s why I’ve teamed up with the Kings Theatre in Southsea to offer you the chance to do something amazing. Are you aged between seven and 12 and do you like to write? If the answer is ‘yes’, then you could be the first junior reviewer for the Kings Theatre for 2017.

From February 15 to 18, Gangsta Granny is coming to the stage at the Kings. It’s one of the funniest shows I have ever seen, and I love it when the main character, Ben, goes on lots of adventures with his super-cool granny!

The theatre is inviting creative young writers to write a 200-word review of their favourite film or book, and the best one will get to see Gangsta Granny with their families and write a review for the theatre’s website and for The News. The lucky winner will also get to see shows at the Kings throughout 2017, including Cirque de Glace, the Easter pantomime Beauty And The Beast and the winter pantomime, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.

To enter this chip-tastic competition, e-mail your review to marketing@kingsportsmouth.co.uk or drop it into the Kings Theatre box office, and address the envelope to Marketing and Junior Reviewer. Just make sure that you enter by February 1. Good luck!

Chip, chip for now, your old friend Chipper.