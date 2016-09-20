Chipper: Food and frolics with Beau at Dunyelping

Greetings Chipsters everywhere.

At the weekend I attended the Dunyelping Food Festival.

I asked my friend Beau the beagle to visit from up north as it was his birthday – I promised him that going to the festival would be a fitting way to celebrate.

Right on my doorstep was all the food and drink that a man and his best friend could wish for.

I could smell lots of different herbs and spices – I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t drooling – but I’m a dog so I can get away with it.

There were hundreds of food stalls all piled high with the most scrumptious goodies.

Noodles and vegetables were being tossed in woks, sausages were sizzling on grills and home-made soups were bubbling in their pots.

I know lots of people love animals but I was quite shocked to see there were even stalls dedicated to treats for we four-legged creatures. The dog stall had more goodies than I had ever seen in one space before – and I thought my treats cupboard was full at home.

It’s fantastic to see the foods that people eat in other countries. I had to be careful though because I can’t eat just anything.

At the end of the day we were treated to some entertainment. Dazzling the audience from head to toe in sequins, glitter and the most gorgeous, bright material I’d ever seen, were some belly dancers.

They performed an amazing routine that Beau and I wagged our tails along to.

Harry Ware (5137), Thomas Baldwin (1881) and Bryony Reid (2054).

