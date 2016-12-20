CHIPPER: The most purr-fect Christmas party ever

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! As you might have noticed, this weekend it’s Christmas so this past week has been the time for parties.

This year, I was invited to go to my four-legged best friend Brindley Milligan’s Christmas party.

When I arrived Brindley, the cheeky cat, took my glow-in-the-dark coat and collar from me and welcomed me in. He had decorated his home with lots of festive games and delicious snacks for we animals.

He had a scratching post and some catnip for all of his feline friends along with salmon and chicken snacks, with a side of cream.

Then I saw that Rayna the Robin was there too. She was eating the raspberries and sliced apples that had been set out for her and waved her wing when she saw me, while tweeting along to her favourite Christmas song, Rocking Robin.

On the other side of the room, Joe the Jack Russell caught my eye as he was holding a tug of war rope. Wagging his tail excitedly, he ran up to me and we tugged it out. Of course, as most of you probably expected, I won.

After a while we all began to bark, meow and tweet along to our favourite Christmas songs like Oh Little Town of Dunyelping and Carol of the Collar Bells. What a paw-some weekend. I’m so lucky to have such great friends.

Have you been to any Christmas parties yet? Perhaps you have one coming up? If you do then let me know.

Chip, chip for now, your old friend Chipper.