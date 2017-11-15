Could you be the next Bake Off champ?

The hunt is on for amateur bakers to take part in the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.

So, are you brilliant with brioche? Or marvellous with meringue? A fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers will ‘dough’ battle and if you think you’re up to the challenge, then now’s your moment.

If you fancy putting your skills to the test, apply now and prove what you’re made of.

Or... if you know someone up for the challenge, tell them to get off their soggy bottoms, give them a crème pat on the back and persuade them to apply!

Deadline for all applications is Sunday 7th January 2018! You can apply online here, phone 0207 067 4837 or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk Good luck!