AN APPEAL in The News last week for more players to get involved in a cribbage league has resulted in the formation of a brand new team.

According to Gosport Crib League match secretary Roger Wiseman, eight new players have registered and one is travelling over from Portsmouth each week.

Currently Iona Club is in first place with six points, followed by Court Barn.

To register your interest contact Roger at roger.wiseman@btinternet.com.