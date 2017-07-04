Dance students to perform in acclaimed ballet at Kings Theatre

Five students from the Timestep Academy of Dance and Performing Arts have successfully auditioned for the English Youth Ballet.

Rachael Stringer, 14, Scarlet Moulton, 14, Daisy Smedley, 13, Lucy Gilbert, 12, and Louis Williamson, 10, are among the 100 boys and girls who will star in the critically acclaimed ballet, Coppelia, to be held at The Kings Theatre.

Principal of the Timestep Academy, Sarah Williams, commended her pupils for their outstanding achievements.

‘I’m very very proud of them, it’s a hard thing to get into and to have so many from the school get in is absolutely delighting,’ she said.

Attending at least two ballet lessons each week, Mrs Williams outlined just how hard the students work.

‘You put on an extra lesson and they’re there. They never play about, they never don’t come in, they even come in if they’re poorly.’

The students will soon begin rehearsals for the production and will perform at The Kings Theatre, Southsea, on October 20 and 21 this year.