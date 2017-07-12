Fancy spending Christmas here? Easyjet launch new flights from Southampton Airport

EASYJET has announced plans to start flights to Geneva from Southampton Airport.

The route to will start on December 14, operating three times a week throughout the winter on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The company said it expects to carry more than 10,000 passengers a year between the south coast and the Swiss city.

Ali Gayward, eastjet’s UK manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be announcing that we will commence flights from Southampton - a new airport on easyjet’s already comprehensive route network.

‘Many people are already starting to plan ahead for their winter holidays and with flights to Geneva from Southampton, passengers from across the region are able to take advantage of our low fares.’

Tickets are now on sale on easyjet’s website and via its app, with fares starting from £31.99 one-way per person.

Geneva is the second-most populated city in Switzerland, with nearly 200,000 residents.

Ski resorts including Verbier and Crans-Montana are two hours away by car.