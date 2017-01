The Flying Scotsman is to return to Hampshire.

The operators of the famous steam locomotive have confirmed that it will run here on May 31 and on June 3 as part of its UK schedule.

It’s a return to the county for the Flying Scotsman, which ran sell-out trips in Hampshire in 2016 after returning to the tracks for the first time in 10 years after a refit.

Its tw-hour Hampshire trips will start and finish at Salisbury and follow a non-stop route through Romsey, Southampton and Eastleigh.