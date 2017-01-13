5 of the best lunches in Portsmouth

Looking for somewhere to go for a tasty lunch in Southsea or Portsmouth? Here are five places that come highly recommended.

Al’Burrito

56 Albert Road

Be prepared to have a little bit of Mexico unleashed on to you if you decide to lunch at Al’Burrito. It’s only open for lunch Friday to Sunday, but worth the wait when you get your hands on a burrito.They also have a bus serving dishes in Spur Road, Cosham.

Sakura

9 Albert Road

The perfect restaurant if you want to try something new, with Japanese food that’s fresh and sushi so pretty you’ll be Instagramming that bad boy. With quick service and a booth-y exterior, Sakura is great for a quick refuel.

The Chambers

27 Landport Terrace

Definitely on the fancier side, but you can still enjoy a chilled meal from the lunch menu Monday to Saturday 12pm to 3pm. This means you can indulge in a rather cheeky three courses for £13.95 .

Southsea Coffee Co

63 Osborne Road

Whilst only having a small, simple menu, the dishes at Southsea Coffee co will make you enjoy eating healthy. They take pride in making feel good food but offer treats if you wish to indulge – the banana bread with berries and vanilla mascarpone is a must.

The Tenth Hole

Eastern Parade

Renowned for its amazing selection of cakes, people often forget that the Tenth Hole does a cracking lunch too. You’re guaranteed to have full tums and some spare change by the end of it.