Bottoms up! Denmead Gin Festival goes down a treat

There is nothing quite like the cool taste of a gin cocktail on a hot summer’s day.

And more than 450 people certainly agreed as they enjoyed Denmead’s second gin festival, at War Memorial Hall, organised by Discover Wine owner Janine Pert.

Kamla Janagal, left, and Margaret Martin found the festival was just the tonic they needed (170756-1)

Keen to keep the momentum going, and capitalise on the huge popularity of the juniper berry favourite, Janine is planning to go even bigger with next year’s gin festival.

The day raised more than £400 for Brain Tumour Research.

