A BEER festival will be taking place in Gosport today.

Fallen Acorn Brewing Co in the Clarence Wharf Industrial Estate, Mumby Road, is hosting the festival in celebration of the venue’s first birthday.

The celebrations will start at 12pm and run until 8pm.

Brewery tours, food and music will be available throughout the day.

Entry to the festival is free and it is billed as being child-friendly.